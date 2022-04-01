UrduPoint.com

Blinken, UK Counterpart Discuss Increasing Pressure On Russia - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Blinken, UK Counterpart Discuss Increasing Pressure on Russia - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UK counterpart Elizabeth Truss discussed on Friday developing additional steps to intensify the West's response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UK counterpart Elizabeth Truss discussed on Friday developing additional steps to intensify the West's response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss," Price said in a press release. "The two discussed the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial meeting and developing additional possible actions to ratchet up our response to Putin's continued assault on the Ukrainian people."

