Blinken, UK Foreign Minister Discuss Russia, Iran - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to discuss the situation on Russian-Ukrainian border and talks over Iranian nuclear program, State Department said on Tuesday.

"Blinken spoke today with Truss to take stock of recent engagements to deter Russia from its troubling military build-up in and near Ukraine. The United States and the United Kingdom are coordinating with each other, as well as with NATO and European allies and partners, to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions and commit to a path of diplomacy," the State Department said in a press release.

The two top diplomats also discussed the conclusion of talks over Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the release said.

Blinken and Truss also confirmed their opposition to China using economic coercion in dealing with other countries, the release added.

