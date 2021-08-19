Blinken, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Ways to Keep Afghan People Safe - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab held a telephone conversation and discussed ways to safeguard Afghans and foreigners in Afghanistan after the rapid Taliban takeover, the State Department said.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab about continued coordination in Afghanistan, including ... the safety and security of all Afghan and international citizens," State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

Blinken and Raab also discussed ways to encourage adherence to international obligations in the country, where some 4,500 US troops now remain guarding the final evacuation from Kabul airport, Price said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Raab said the United Kingdom will also be looking at the creation of an international contact group on Afghanistan.

The United Kingdom is planning to convene a special meeting of Group of Seven leaders to consider a concerted and co-ordinated response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Raab added.