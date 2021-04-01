Blinken, Ukraine Counterpart Discuss Security Situation in Donbas - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the security situation in Donbas during a phone call, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"He expressed concern about the security situation in eastern Ukraine and offered condolences on the recent loss of four Ukrainian soldiers," Price said on Wednesday. "The Secretary affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in the Donbas."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier in the day said there is a need to pressure Kiev to halt provocations in Donbas. Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs.