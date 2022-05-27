UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Ukraine Counterpart Share Updates On Efforts To Resolve Food Crisis - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Blinken, Ukraine Counterpart Share Updates on Efforts to Resolve Food Crisis - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed security assistance to Ukraine and shared updates on the efforts to resolve the global food security crisis among other issues, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed security assistance to Ukraine and shared updates on the efforts to resolve the global food security crisis among other issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss continued US security assistance to Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's brutal and unprovoked war. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kuleba shared updates on efforts to resolve the global food security crisis caused by President Putin's invasion, noting that the Kremlin continues to weaponize food and spread false claims about US sanctions," Price said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Price said the United States will maintain the sanctions it has imposed on Russia even if Moscow unblocks Ukraine's sea ports to allow for grain exports amid its special military operation taking place in the country.

Numerous countries and international organizations have been calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses, seeking to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible.

Russia has denied blocking sea ports and has pointed out to the fact that Ukraine deployed mines in the Black Sea.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. In response, the United States and its allies have implemented comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

