WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba the situation in Crimea and Russia's military activities along the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement after the talks occurred in Brussels.

"The Secretary expressed concern about Russia's deliberate actions to escalate tensions with Ukraine, including through its aggressive rhetoric and disinformation, increasing ceasefire violations, and movement of troops in occupied Crimea and near Ukraine's borders," Price said.

Blinken and Kuleba discussed the importance of advancing rule of law and economic reforms to strengthen Ukraine's institutions, support anti-corruption efforts and further its Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations, Price added.

On Monday, the G7 foreign ministers and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell expressed concerns over the Russian armed forces' movement on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, and called for de-escalation.

Russian officials have characterized the situation on the border with Ukraine as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to an increased NATO presence. The United States and its allies have expressed concerns over the Russian troop movements.