(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed potential responses by the United States to Russia's buildup near the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression. He discussed potential US and Allied responses to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," Price said in a statement.

Blinken emphasized there will be "no conversations about Ukraine without Ukraine," Price added.