UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba Discuss Potential Responses To Russia's Buildup - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba Discuss Potential Responses to Russia's Buildup - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed potential responses by the United States to Russia's buildup near the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed potential responses by the United States to Russia's buildup near the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression. He discussed potential US and Allied responses to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," Price said in a statement.

Blinken emphasized there will be "no conversations about Ukraine without Ukraine," Price added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Independence Price United States Border

Recent Stories

Three killed, one injured in Mardan road accident

Three killed, one injured in Mardan road accident

1 minute ago
 At least 9 dead in SW China building collapse

At least 9 dead in SW China building collapse

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks world cooperation for ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks world cooperation for implementation of UNSC resolu ..

1 minute ago
 NATO, Russia Agree Upon Format of Council on Secur ..

NATO, Russia Agree Upon Format of Council on Security Guarantees - German Foreig ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Emphasize Need for Dialogue on Russia Buildup - US Missio ..

6 minutes ago
 Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine ..

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.