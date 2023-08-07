Open Menu

Blinken, Ukrainian Counterpart Discuss Peace Talks In Jeddah, Counteroffensive-State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 10:28 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed developments in the ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces as well as the recently concluded peace talks in Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today via phone from Washington, D.C.� The two discussed developments in Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts, recent conversations about a just and durable peace in Ukraine held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and long-term security arrangements between the two countries," Miller said in a press release.

Saudi Arabia hosted peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah over the weekend, having invited representatives from some 30 countries, but not Russia. The Jeddah meeting is a follow-up to a similar conference held in Denmark in June. The Copenhagen meeting failed to produce any joint statements.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces have lost over 43,000 soldiers on the line of contact since the start of its counteroffensive in June.

