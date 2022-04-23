Blinken, Ukrainian Prime Minister Discuss Aid for Kiev, Sanctions on Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainians Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington to discuss the continuing US support for Ukraine and the increasing sanctions on Russia for its special military operation in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington, DC," Price said in a statement. "He reviewed the extensive US security, humanitarian, and economic assistance provided to Ukraine and the increasing sanctions to impose costs on Russia and reduce its ability to wage war."

The two officials also discussed Ukraine's most pressing needs and additional ways Washington can help Kiev, the statement said.

The United States continues to be the main supplier of military aid to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $800 million security aid package. The Defense Department said the new US security aid package would include 72 Howitzers, 144,000 of artillery rounds, more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones as well as parts and other equipment.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.