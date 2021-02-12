UrduPoint.com
Blinken, UN Chief Discuss Commitment To Syria Political Process, WFO Reform - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the conflict in Syria through a political process, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release after the introduction call.

"On Syria, both reaffirmed their commitment to the political process under UN Security Council resolution 2254 and the extension of a cross-border authorization to deliver aid and help relieve the suffering of the Syrian people," Price said on Thursday.

Price added that both officials also discussed efforts to combat the novel coronavirus and reforming the World Health Organization.

