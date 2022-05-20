Blinken, UN Chief Discuss Expanding Humanitarian Access in Syria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed expanding humanitarian access in Syria in addition to the UN chief's recent talks in Russia and Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"They also discussed expanding humanitarian access in Syria," Price said in the release on Thursday.

Blinken and Guterres also discussed matters related to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the existing global food shortage, Price said.

Guterres briefed Blinken on his visit in April to Russia and Moscow, including the humanitarian challenges caused by the Ukraine conflict, Price said.