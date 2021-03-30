UrduPoint.com
Blinken, UN Chief Discuss Libya, Syria - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issues concerning Syria, Libya and Afghanistan as United States' priorities at the United Nations, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary Blinken welcomed close coordination with the UN regarding the political settlement and the permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan as well as the need to renew and expand cross-border aid delivery in Syria," Price said on Monday.

Blinken welcomed the new interim Government of National Unity in Libya, the readout also said.

The US Secretary of State "underscored the importance of national elections in December of this year and the need for foreign forces to depart, and pledged full support for UN Special Envoy Jan Kubis and the UN Support Mission in Libya," the readout added.

Blinken and Guterres also discussed efforts in Ethiopia to secure greater humanitarian access across the country, the need for Eritrean forces to withdraw from the Tigray region and the need for independent, international investigations into human rights abuses, according to the readout.

More Stories From World

