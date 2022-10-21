Blinken, UN Chief Discuss Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis, Ethiopia Clashes - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed the security and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and Haiti among other issues of concern, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," the statement said on Thursday. "They also discussed the need for continued UN action to address the urgent security and humanitarian crises in Ukraine and in Haiti."

Blinken expressed his "grave concern" about the intensifying of fighting in northern Ethiopia and the risk of mass atrocities and underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, as well as for Eritrea to withdraw its forces from the country, the statement added.

Earlier in October, the Russian mission to the United Nations put out a statement criticizing Guterres for his lack of impartiality amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and for bias in favor of countries of the so-called collective West.

On Monday, the United States and Mexico introduced two UN Security Council draft resolutions on Haiti, one of which concerns imposing sanctions allegedly on criminal actors in the island nation. Russia did not support the draft resolution noting that Moscow typically objects to resolutions containing sanctions against other nations, citing the worsening humanitarian situation as a result of imposing restrictive measures.