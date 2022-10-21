UrduPoint.com

Blinken, UN Chief Discuss Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis, Ethiopia Clashes - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Blinken, UN Chief Discuss Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis, Ethiopia Clashes - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed the security and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and Haiti among other issues of concern, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," the statement said on Thursday. "They also discussed the need for continued UN action to address the urgent security and humanitarian crises in Ukraine and in Haiti."

Blinken expressed his "grave concern" about the intensifying of fighting in northern Ethiopia and the risk of mass atrocities and underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, as well as for Eritrea to withdraw its forces from the country, the statement added.

Earlier in October, the Russian mission to the United Nations put out a statement criticizing Guterres for his lack of impartiality amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and for bias in favor of countries of the so-called collective West.

On Monday, the United States and Mexico introduced two UN Security Council draft resolutions on Haiti, one of which concerns imposing sanctions allegedly on criminal actors in the island nation. Russia did not support the draft resolution noting that Moscow typically objects to resolutions containing sanctions against other nations, citing the worsening humanitarian situation as a result of imposing restrictive measures.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Price Eritrea Ethiopia United States Mexico Haiti October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

2 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

2 hours ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

2 hours ago
 King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Vis ..

King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministr ..

2 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles ..

US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles to Japan - Pentagon

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.