Blinken, UN Chief to Stay in Close Touch on Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Myanmar this week and agreed to remain in close contact on the issues, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

