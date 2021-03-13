UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

Blinken, UN Chief to Stay in Close Touch on Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Myanmar this week and agreed to remain in close contact on the issues, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday to discuss Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and Burma [Myanmar]" Price said on Friday. "They agreed to remain in close touch on these and other pressing matters."

