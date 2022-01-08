UrduPoint.com

Blinken: Unclear Why Kazakhstan Needs CSTO Help While Country Capable To Deal With Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that it is unclear why Kazakhstan had asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance amid the unrest in the country when it has the capacity to deal with the ongoing crisis.

"It would seem to me that the Kazakh authorities and the government certainly have the capacity to deal appropriately with protests and to do so in a way that respects the rights of protesters while maintaining law and order," Blinken said. "So it's not clear why they feel the need for any outside assistance, so we're trying to learn more about it."

The United States calls on the CSTO peacekeeping forces and Kazakhstan law enforcement to adhere to international human rights standards to support a peaceful resolution of the crisis, Blinken added.

