Blinken: Unclear Why Kazakhstan Needs CSTO Help With Country Capable To Deal With Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Blinken: Unclear Why Kazakhstan Needs CSTO Help With Country Capable to Deal With Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that it is unclear why Kazakhstan had asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance amid the unrest in the country when it has the capacity to deal with the ongoing crisis.

"It would seem to me that the Kazakh authorities and the government certainly have the capacity to deal appropriately with protests and to do so in a way that respects the rights of protesters while maintaining law and order," Blinken said. "So it's not clear why they feel the need for any outside assistance, so we're trying to learn more about it."

The United States calls on the CSTO peacekeeping forces and Kazakhstan law enforcement to adhere to international human rights standards to support a peaceful resolution of the crisis, Blinken added.

Blinken said that he believes it may be difficult to get Russian forces out of the country once order is restored.

The United States has question's about the deployment of CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan and is learning more about it, Blinken said.

Blinken called on peacekeeping forces to adhere to international laws.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including the largest city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the CSTO's assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

