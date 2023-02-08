Blinken Underscores 'Unwavering' US Support For Ukraine In Call With Kuleba - State Dept.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss unwavering economic and security support from the United States to Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.
"The two discussed continued strong security and economic cooperation as Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark.
The Secretary underscored the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine, including recent provisions of additional security assistance," Price said on Tuesday.
Last week, the US announced a new $2.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which included armored vehicles and longer-range rockets.
Ukraine needs another $10 billion in international finance assistance to cover its budget deficit and ensure stable economic development, Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Olga Zykova also said last week.