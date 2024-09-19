Blinken urges against 'escalatory actions' in Mideast

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday urged against "escalatory actions by any party" in the middle East, following the explosions of devices of Lebanese group Hezbollah blamed on Israel.

"France and the United States are united in calling for restraint and urging de-escalation when it comes to the Middle East in general and when it comes to Lebanon in particular," Blinken said after talks in Paris with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne.

Blinken said this was especially important at a time when the international community was continuing work to agree a ceasefire in Gaza to end the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

"We continue to work to get a ceasefire for Gaza over the finish line... We believe that remains both possible and necessary.

But meanwhile we don't want to see any escalatory actions by any party that makes that more difficult," Blinken said.

Sejourne, making one of his final public appearances ahead of a cabinet reshuffle that will see him sent to Brussels as France's new EU commissioner, said both France and the United States were "very worried about the situation" in the Middle East.

He said both the United States and France were coordinating to "send messages of de-escalation" to the parties.

"Lebanon would not recover from a total war," he said.

Fears of a major war on Israel's northern border have increased after thousands of Hezbollah operatives' communication devices exploded across Lebanon, killing 37 people and wounding nearly 3,000 more across two days.