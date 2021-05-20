UrduPoint.com
Blinken Urges Cooperation With Russia To Build 'Safer, More Secure' World

Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Blinken Urges Cooperation With Russia to Build 'Safer, More Secure' World

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting in Iceland and expressed his desire to see the United States and Russia cooperate where possible in the hope of achieving a safer and more secure world.

"There are many areas where our interests intersect and overlap, and we believe that we can work together and indeed build on those interests, whether it is dealing with COVID-19 and the pandemic, combating climate change, dealing with the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea, Afghanistan, there are many areas of intersecting interests," Blinken said. "It's our view if the leaders of Russia and the United States can work together cooperatively, our people, the world, can be a safer and more secure place, and that's what we seek."

