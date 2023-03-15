Blinken urges Ethiopia to ensure 'accountability' over war abuses

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday on Ethiopia to ensure accountability for abuses in the brutal Tigray war, saying it was crucial to resuming greater economic engagement with its longtime ally

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday on Ethiopia to ensure accountability for abuses in the brutal Tigray war, saying it was crucial to resuming greater economic engagement with its longtime ally.

On a visit to Addis Ababa, Blinken said he had spoken both with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and representatives of Tigrayan rebels and that both sides had committed to implementing a breakthrough November 2 deal that halted the two-year conflict.

"We urge Ethiopians to follow through on their commitment to each other to provide an inclusive and comprehensive transitional justice process that includes both reconciliation and accountability," Blinken told reporters.

As Ethiopia progresses, then US work with Ethiopia "to include economic engagement will also move forward", he said.

During the war, the United States removed Ethiopia from a pact that gave Africa's second most populous country duty-free access to most exports to the world's largest economy.

Blinken also met with human rights groups and said they had reported "a very significant drop in human rights violations and abuses in Tigray" since the November peace agreement.

"That doesn't mean that they have been eliminated and, indeed, we strongly urge all parties to the conflict to do everything possible to ensure that they cease entirely," Blinken said.