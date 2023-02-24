Blinken Urges Extension of Grain Deal in Address to UNSC

The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended and expanded, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended and expanded, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We have to ensure that the initiative is extended and expanded," Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting, while also alleging that Russia is trying to throttle its output.