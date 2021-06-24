Blinken Urges Germany to Reduce Risks Posed by Nord Stream 2 - State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to take steps to mitigate the risks to Ukraine and Western Europe related to Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the State Department said in a statement on Wednesday

"Secretary Blinken underscored continued US opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and encouraged Germany to take concrete steps to reduce the risks it poses to Ukraine and European energy security," read the statement issued after Blinken's meeting with Merkel in Berlin.