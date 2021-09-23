UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The United States is urging other governments to make investments in financing countries that are particularly impacted by climate, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Thursday at the meeting with the UN Security Council on Climate and Security.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced he will seek to double climate investment to help the world cope with climate change.

"Back in April, President Biden announced that the United States would double our public international financing for developing countries most impacted by the climate crisis. Earlier this week, he announced that we will work with the US Congress to double this number again. We urge other governments to step up and make these investments particularly those, like the United States, are biggest emitters," Blinken said.

Meanwhile, Blinken stressed that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, released in August, underscores the need to dramatically cut global emissions.

The IPCC said that the global temperature has increased by 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) in the last 20 years, compared with the 1850-1900 period, and will keep rising and fueling highly destructive natural phenomena. The IPCC also reported that the sea level increased within the last hundred years, and the land biosphere underwent changes due to global warming and human activity.

US President Joe Biden regularly raises the climate issue at the meeting with world leaders. The president is reportedly planning to visit Europe this fall to attend the G20 summit in late October and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November.

The Scottish city of Glasgow is set to host the COP26 summit from October 31 to November 12. The G20 summit will take place in Rome from October 30-31.