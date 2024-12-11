Open Menu

Blinken Urges 'inclusive' Process For New Syrian Government

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Blinken urges 'inclusive' process for new Syrian government

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all nations to support an "inclusive" political process in Syria, saying the United States would eventually recognize a government if it meets such standards.

"The Syrian people will decide the future of Syria. All nations should pledge to support an inclusive and transparent process and refrain from external interference," Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States will recognize and fully support a future Syria government that results from this process," Blinken said.

Laying out US priorities, Blinken said that the new government must "uphold clear commitments to fully respect the rights of minorities" and allow the flow of humanitarian assistance.

He also said that the United States wants the next government to "prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors, and ensure that any chemical or biological weapons stockpiles are secured and safely destroyed."

