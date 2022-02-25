UrduPoint.com

Blinken Urges India Foreign Minister To Condemn Russia On Ukraine - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Blinken Urges India Foreign Minister to Condemn Russia on Ukraine - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankaurged and urged a strong international collective condemnation of Russia over Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today to discuss Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine," Price said on Thursday.

Blinken called for the condemnation to be accompanied by calls for a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from the two secessionist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Price said.

"Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," Price added.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and civilians are not in danger. Moscow says that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

India Attack Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Price From

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

9 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

9 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

11 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

11 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

12 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>