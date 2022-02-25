Blinken Urges India Foreign Minister to Condemn Russia on Ukraine - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankaurged and urged a strong international collective condemnation of Russia over Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today to discuss Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine," Price said on Thursday.

Blinken called for the condemnation to be accompanied by calls for a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from the two secessionist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Price said.

"Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," Price added.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and civilians are not in danger. Moscow says that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.