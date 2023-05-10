UrduPoint.com

Blinken Urges IOM To Elect Amy Pope As Director General

The United States has urged International Organization for Migration (IOM) member states to elect Amy Pope as its new Director General, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"I encourage all IOM member states to embrace this important opportunity to reinvigorate the organization by electing Amy Pope as its next Director General," Blinken said.

The IOM will hold the election on May 15 in Geneva.

Blinken pointed out that the US nominated Pope, who is currently serving as the organization's deputy director general, because she has the dedication, experience and strategic vision to deliver on IOM's complex mission with a focus on the safety and dignity of migrants.

"Ms. Pope has visited more than 40 countries in every region of the world to hear directly from governments, host communities, and migrants about their priorities and to explain her vision for how IOM can holistically manage migration challenges," Blinken said.

The secretary promised that Pope would represent all member states and consider diverse opinions in IOM's work.

