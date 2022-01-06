UrduPoint.com

Blinken Urges Kazakhstan Counterpart To Peacefully Resolve Crisis - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Blinken Urges Kazakhstan Counterpart to Peacefully Resolve Crisis - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday held a telephone call with Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi during which he advocated a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the country that would respect human rights, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi regarding the ongoing state of emergency in Kazakhstan," Price said in a statement. "The Secretary reiterated the United States' full support for Kazakhstan's constitutional institutions and media freedom and advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis."

