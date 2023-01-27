UrduPoint.com

Blinken Urges New Ways To Educate Future Generations About Holocaust

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 07:24 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day called for new ways to educate younger generations about the tragedy of the Holocaust

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day called for new ways to educate younger generations about the tragedy of the Holocaust.

"As the survivor generation passes into history, we must find new ways to educate future generations about the Holocaust. The testimonies of survivors and their descendants remind us to be vigilant in defending the dignity and human rights of all," Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

January 27 marks the Holocaust Remembrance Day. On this day in 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

The largest German Nazi concentration camp, where an estimated 1.4 million people � most of whom were Jews �� were murdered, became one of the main symbols of the Holocaust.

"This solemn day of remembrance underscores the need to condemn and counter Holocaust denial and distortion - forms of antisemitism - wherever and whenever they arise. Holocaust denial and distortion are affronts to the memory of the murdered," Blinken said.

The Holocaust is the genocide of some six million European Jews by Nazi Germany and its collaborators from the late 1930s to 1945.

