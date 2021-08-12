WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Polish President Andrzej Duda to not sign a bill passed by the parliament that would restrict the property restitution process for victims of the Holocaust and their families.

"We are deeply concerned that Poland's parliament passed legislation today severely restricting the process for Holocaust survivors and their families, as well as other Jewish and non-Jewish property owners, to obtain restitution for property wrongfully confiscated during Poland's communist era," Blinken said in a press release on Wednesday. "We urge that President Duda not sign the bill into law."