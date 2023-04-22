Blinken Urges Sudan Leaders to Use Eid Al-Fitr Truce for Talks on Sustainable Ceasefire

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Sudanese leaders on Friday to use a three-day truce to immediately start negotiations on a lasting ceasefire.

Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces since last week. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

"With the pause in fighting, Sudan's military and civilians leader must urgently begin negotiations on arrangements for a sustainable ceasefire to prevent further damage to the Sudanese nation," Blinken said in a statement.

These negotiations should address such issues as the delivery of humanitarian assistance, protection of civilians, including the withdrawal of both forces from urban areas, and security for vital health, water, power and communications and other infrastructure, the secretary added.

Blinken reiterated his call for an end to the fighting, despite "serious mistrust between the two forces." He called on both sides to pause the fighting to enable all civilians, including diplomatic personnel, to reach safety, and allow full and unimpeded humanitarian access.

Health Minister of Sudan Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 injured during the first day of Eid al-Fitr.