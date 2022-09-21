Blinken Urges Timely Presidential Election, Reforms in Lebanon - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, urging the implementation of key political and economic reforms in the crisis-ridden country, according to a release.

Blinken "emphasized the need to hold a timely presidential election in Lebanon and urged that the Prime Minister and other leaders implement key reforms needed to effect meaningful change, promote good governance, and revive Lebanon's economy while restoring the trust of its people," the release stated.

Since 2019, Lebanon has seen a mass popular uprising, a devastating explosion in its capital city's port, and a collapse in its Currency that has plunged much of the import-dependent country into poverty.

Blinken said the US would continue to work with Lebanon for regional peace and prosperity and urged Lebanon to finalize a maritime border agreement with Israel for the sake of its political and economic stability.

He also emphasized that sending Syrian refugees back home had to be done in a voluntary, safe, and dignified manner.