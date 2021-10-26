US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all UN member states to join the United States in supporting Taiwan's participation throughout the United Nations system in line the "One China" policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all UN member states to join the United States in supporting Taiwan's participation throughout the United Nations system in line the "One China" policy.

"We encourage all UN member states to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community, consistent with our 'one China' policy," Blinken said. "Taiwan's exclusion undermines the important work of the United Nations and its related bodies."