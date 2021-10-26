UrduPoint.com

Blinken Urges UN Members To Join US In Supporting Taiwan's Participation In UN System

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:55 PM

Blinken Urges UN Members to Join US in Supporting Taiwan's Participation in UN System

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all UN member states to join the United States in supporting Taiwan's participation throughout the United Nations system in line the "One China" policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged all UN member states to join the United States in supporting Taiwan's participation throughout the United Nations system in line the "One China" policy.

"We encourage all UN member states to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community, consistent with our 'one China' policy," Blinken said. "Taiwan's exclusion undermines the important work of the United Nations and its related bodies."

Related Topics

United Nations China United States All

Recent Stories

Neither Jirga nor court can alter Islamic inherita ..

Neither Jirga nor court can alter Islamic inheritance law: Justice Isa

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly to have discussion on holding LG polls ..

KP Assembly to have discussion on holding LG polls in province

2 minutes ago
 KU, PID, AJKU to organize peace walk on Wednesday

KU, PID, AJKU to organize peace walk on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Senate body recommends streamlining crescent moon ..

Senate body recommends streamlining crescent moon sighting; same day Eid celebra ..

2 minutes ago
 DC stresses inclusion of local people in job oppo ..

DC stresses inclusion of local people in job opportunities on priority basis

5 minutes ago
 France to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over ..

France to Close Mosque in Allons for 6 Months Over Jihad Propaganda - Interior M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.