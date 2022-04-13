UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Uruguayan Counterpart Agree To Launch Annual Bilateral Dialogue - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Blinken, Uruguayan Counterpart Agree to Launch Annual Bilateral Dialogue - Joint Statement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo have agreed to launch an annual bilateral dialogue to discuss a number of policy areas, the leaders said in a joint statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo have agreed to launch an annual bilateral dialogue to discuss a number of policy areas, the leaders said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Bustillo agreed to launch an annual bilateral Inter-ministerial Dialogue to coordinate on priority areas such as political, economic-commercial, investment, technology, cultural and academic, among others," the joint statement said.

The announcement came after Blinken and Bustilllo met in Washington on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed trade, the COVID-19 pandemic recovery and the situation in Ukraine, according to the joint statement.

Blinken and Bustillo also discussed the upcoming Ninth Summit of the Americas scheduled to take place in June, the joint statement added.

The meeting demonstrated that the US and Uruguay share similar values and cooperate in areas such as multilateralism, peacekeeping and climate change, according to the joint statement.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Washington Uruguay June Share

Recent Stories

PML-N wants free, transparent election of CM Punja ..

PML-N wants free, transparent election of CM Punjab: Attaullah Tarar

24 seconds ago
 DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

25 seconds ago
 FDE asks AEOs to implement six working days a week ..

FDE asks AEOs to implement six working days a week in all institutions

27 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Urge Iran to Negotiate Delimi ..

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Urge Iran to Negotiate Delimitation of Al-Dorra Gas Field - ..

28 seconds ago
 PTEA congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as P ..

PTEA congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as Prime Minister

29 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Judicial Bodies Should Decide Whethe ..

UN Chief Says Judicial Bodies Should Decide Whether Actions in Ukraine Constitut ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.