Blinken, Uruguayan Counterpart Agree to Launch Annual Bilateral Dialogue - Joint Statement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo have agreed to launch an annual bilateral dialogue to discuss a number of policy areas, the leaders said in a joint statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo have agreed to launch an annual bilateral dialogue to discuss a number of policy areas, the leaders said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Bustillo agreed to launch an annual bilateral Inter-ministerial Dialogue to coordinate on priority areas such as political, economic-commercial, investment, technology, cultural and academic, among others," the joint statement said.

The announcement came after Blinken and Bustilllo met in Washington on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed trade, the COVID-19 pandemic recovery and the situation in Ukraine, according to the joint statement.

Blinken and Bustillo also discussed the upcoming Ninth Summit of the Americas scheduled to take place in June, the joint statement added.

The meeting demonstrated that the US and Uruguay share similar values and cooperate in areas such as multilateralism, peacekeeping and climate change, according to the joint statement.