Blinken, US Security Aides Meet With Israel Spy Chief to Discuss Iran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several senior Biden administration national security aides in the Biden administration met with Israel's intelligence chief Yossi Cohen, the Associated Press reported.

"The two-hour meeting was the second this week in Washington involving senior officials from the two countries and underscored Israel's unease with ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Vienna and Iran more broadly, the officials said. Although other issues were discussed, Israel used Thursday's meeting to 'express strong concerns' about Iran," the report said on Thursday.

The group of US officials included Blinken's deputy Wendy Sherman, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, National Security Council middle East expert Brett McGurk and diplomat Derek Chollet. In addition to Cohen, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan was also present at the meeting.

The meeting occurred amid ongoing negotiations in Vienna between the United States and Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement.