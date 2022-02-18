UrduPoint.com

Blinken Voices Deep Concern Of Yemen Civilian Casualties To UN Special Envoy - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Blinken Voices Deep Concern of Yemen Civilian Casualties to UN Special Envoy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced  "deep concern" over the latest rise in civilian casualties in Yemen to the UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg charged with seeking an end to the conflict, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

"Blinken spoke today with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg," Price said on Thursday. "The Secretary expressed deep concern with the uptick in civilian casualties in Yemen as well as the region and condemned attacks by all parties that lead to escalation in Yemen."

Blinken emphasized that there is an urgent need for de-escalation and for all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those obligations related to the protection of civilians, the readout said.

"The Secretary communicated his support for the UN Special Envoy's ongoing efforts to develop an inclusive political framework and reiterated that justice and accountability will be key to securing an enduring peace in Yemen," the readout added.

Blinken also welcomed collaboration to advance a durable resolution that would end the conflict and create the space for Yemenis to collectively determine their own future. He reiterated that resolving the conflict in Yemen remained a top US foreign policy priority, according to the readout.

