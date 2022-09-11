Blinken, Von Der Leyen Discuss Ukraine - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the situation in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, among other issues, during a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, State Department Spokesperson Ned price informs.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss continued support for Ukraine, reaffirm the United States' commitment to Europe's energy security, and continue coordination to hold Russia accountable," Price said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Blinken and von der Leyen also discussed the importance of ensuring stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The Secretary emphasized the importance of a successful Seventh Replenishment Conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria," Price added.

Earlier this week, Blinken discussed issues including further security and humanitarian aid to Ukraine during a virtual meeting with his European counterparts.

Blinken briefed UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on his visit to Ukraine, including his discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Thursday, the Biden administration said it will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.