Blinken Vows Support For Moldova Against Russia 'bullying'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday promised steadfast US support to Moldova in areas from energy independence to democracy promotion on a solidarity visit to the pro-Western nation as alarm grows over Russian pressure
The top US diplomat saluted the work of the country's president, Maia Sandu, who has charted a firm pro-European course in the face of what US officials fear is a coordinated Russian campaign as she seeks a new term.
"We see you as a very valuable partner in the region and we have an enduring commitment to work together," Blinken told Sandu as they met at the presidential office.
"What's so powerful is the deep and deep-rooted commitment to democracy," he said.
"This in the face of bullying from Russia -- interference, efforts to spread misinformation, disinformation, weaponising corruption, manufacturing anti-government protests. Despite that, we've seen extraordinary resilience," Blinken said.
The United States hopes to ensure "that fundamentally, the people of Moldova are the ones who decide their own future and their own course. That's what this is really all about", he said.
Blinken said President Joe Biden's administration was asking Congress for another $50 million in support for Moldova, including assistance in cyber security during the upcoming election.
The United States has already committed some $300 million to Moldova's energy sector as the country has been making moves to reduce its reliance on Russian imports in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Blinken announced that $85 million of the already committed funds would go into immediate projects, including battery storage and helping to link Moldova to Ukraine, Romania and other non-Russian sources of energy.
The United States is "working to help you continue to diversify your energy supply so that you are not dependent on any one source", Blinken said.
