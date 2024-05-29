Open Menu

Blinken Vows Support For Moldova Against Russia 'bullying'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Blinken vows support for Moldova against Russia 'bullying'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday promised steadfast US support to Moldova in areas from energy independence to democracy promotion on a solidarity visit to the pro-Western nation as alarm grows over Russian pressure

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday promised steadfast US support to Moldova in areas from energy independence to democracy promotion on a solidarity visit to the pro-Western nation as alarm grows over Russian pressure.

The top US diplomat saluted the work of the country's president, Maia Sandu, who has charted a firm pro-European course in the face of what US officials fear is a coordinated Russian campaign as she seeks a new term.

"We see you as a very valuable partner in the region and we have an enduring commitment to work together," Blinken told Sandu as they met at the presidential office.

"What's so powerful is the deep and deep-rooted commitment to democracy," he said.

"This in the face of bullying from Russia -- interference, efforts to spread misinformation, disinformation, weaponising corruption, manufacturing anti-government protests. Despite that, we've seen extraordinary resilience," Blinken said.

The United States hopes to ensure "that fundamentally, the people of Moldova are the ones who decide their own future and their own course. That's what this is really all about", he said.

Blinken said President Joe Biden's administration was asking Congress for another $50 million in support for Moldova, including assistance in cyber security during the upcoming election.

The United States has already committed some $300 million to Moldova's energy sector as the country has been making moves to reduce its reliance on Russian imports in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken announced that $85 million of the already committed funds would go into immediate projects, including battery storage and helping to link Moldova to Ukraine, Romania and other non-Russian sources of energy.

The United States is "working to help you continue to diversify your energy supply so that you are not dependent on any one source", Blinken said.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy Visit Independence Romania United States Moldova Congress All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

1 minute ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

1 minute ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

1 minute ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

11 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

48 seconds ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

49 seconds ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

51 seconds ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

33 minutes ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

53 seconds ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

12 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

12 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World