Blinken Vows To Press For Paul Whelan's Release On Fourth Anniversary Of Detention

December 28, 2022

The United States is renewing its call for the immediate release of Paul Whelan on the fourth anniversary of his detention in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday

"Today marks four years that Paul Whelan has spent wrongfully detained, away from his family, suffering through an unfathomable ordeal. Russian authorities subjected him to a secret trial and sentenced him to 16 years in a Russian penal colony based on secret evidence. His detention remains unacceptable, and we continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity," Blinken said.

Blinken added that he is committed to freeing Whelan along with all other US "hostages and wrongful detainees" held around the world.

"As the President said directly to the Whelan family, our efforts to secure Paul's release will not cease until he is back home with his family where he belongs," Blinken said.

In a separate statement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan echoed that Washington will not relent until Whelan returns home.

"Paul and the Whelan family recently showed the entire country the meaning of generosity of spirit in celebrating a fellow American's return while Russia continues its deplorable treatment of Paul as a bargaining chip," Sullivan said. "I am grateful for the partnership of the Whelan family as we work to reunite them with Paul. And I am thinking about them, and about Paul, on this day, especially."

Paul Whelan, who was arrested in December 2018, is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted on charges of espionage. The convict, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained he is innocent and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding.

