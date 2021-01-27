(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday vowed in his first address to the State Department employees they will spearhead efforts to deliver "America's leadership" that the world needs.

"America's leadership is needed around the world. And we will provide it because the world is far more likely to solve problems and meet challenges when the United States is there. America at its best still has a greater capacity than any other nation on Earth to mobilize others for the better," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State said he knows the State Department employees are ready, noting that they do work that matters.

"The United States has enormous sources of strength, we are going to build upon them. America's values are noble and powerful and we will recommit to them," Blinken said.

However, Blinken also noted that the world is watching the United States intently to see if "we can heal our nation.

"They want to see whether we will lead with the power of our example, if we'll put a premium on diplomacy with our allies and partners to meet the great challenges of our time, like the pandemic, climate change, the economic crisis, threats to democracies, fights for racial justice and the danger to our security and global stability posed by rivals and adversaries," he said said.

Bkinen praised the traditional "non-partisanship" of the US foreign service and asked the employees to uphold it.

"We serve Democratic and Republican presidents alike because you put country over party. All we ask is that you serve the United States, the constitution and the President to the best of your ability," he said.

Wednesday is Blinken's first working day at the State Department after his nomination was confirmed by the Senate for the Secretary of State position.