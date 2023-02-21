UrduPoint.com

Blinken Warns China To Face 'Real Consequences' If Beijing Supplies Weapons To Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Blinken Warns China to Face 'Real Consequences' If Beijing Supplies Weapons to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) China will face consequences if Beijing decides to supply Russia with military assistance amid the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, while refusing to specify the details of Washington's response.

"We are concerned that China is considering supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine with lethal assistance. It's something that we're watching very, very closely... there would be real consequences in our own relationship were China to provide lethal assistance to Russia in this aggression against Ukraine or in a systematic way aid in the evasion of sanctions," Blinken said at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Blinken also warned that China might face "a real problem in its relationships with many other countries" if it decides to aid Russia.

"I'm not going to lay out what the consequences would be. I shared these concerns directly with the senior Chinese foreign policy official, (Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director) Wang Yi, when I saw him at the Munich Security Conference just the other day," Blinken added.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Blinken's meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18 showed the poor condition of the US-China relations. According to the reports, Wang told Blinken that China would never accept pressure and threats from Washington regarding Russian-Chinese relations.

The United States has repeatedly warned China against helping Russia in evading sanctions or conducting its military operation, and threatened, among other things, with the loss of foreign investment.

Related Topics

Ukraine Poor Russia China Washington Threatened Beijing Munich United States February Media From

Recent Stories

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

10 minutes ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials ..

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

10 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander o ..

Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

25 minutes ago
 ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 20 ..

ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 2022

40 minutes ago
 Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India ..

Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India at World T20

1 hour ago
 New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.