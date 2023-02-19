(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi that Beijing could face certain "consequences" if it helps Moscow in what concerns the "evasion" of sanctions introduced against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

Blinken met with Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"On Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, the Secretary warned about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion," US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a Saturday statement after the talks.