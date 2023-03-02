Blinken Warns that Chinese Weapons, Sanctions Assistance to Russia "Serious Problem"

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that it would be a "serious problem" if China provided Russia with material lethal support or help evading sanctions.

"Were China to engage in material lethal support for Russia's aggression or were to engage in the systematic evasion of sanctions to help Russia, that would be a serious problem for our countries," Blinken said at a press briefing at the G20 meeting in New Delhi.