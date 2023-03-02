UrduPoint.com

Blinken Warns That Chinese Weapons, Sanctions Assistance To Russia "Serious Problem"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Blinken Warns that Chinese Weapons, Sanctions Assistance to Russia "Serious Problem"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that it would be a "serious problem" if China provided Russia with material lethal support or help evading sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that it would be a "serious problem" if China provided Russia with material lethal support or help evading sanctions.

"Were China to engage in material lethal support for Russia's aggression or were to engage in the systematic evasion of sanctions to help Russia, that would be a serious problem for our countries," Blinken said at a press briefing at the G20 meeting in New Delhi.

Related Topics

Russia China New Delhi

Recent Stories

EU Court Allows Russian Former F1 Pilot to Compete ..

EU Court Allows Russian Former F1 Pilot to Compete in EU Tournaments Under Neutr ..

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug C ..

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug Cartel - Treasury Department

17 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to revamp education system in schoo ..

GB govt trying to revamp education system in schools: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgi ..

17 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti ..

Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Mi ..

17 minutes ago
 Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out t ..

Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out terrorism

15 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and ..

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Me ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.