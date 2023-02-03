Blinken Was Ready to Depart for Beijing Tonight, But Time Not Right for Trip - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was prepared to depart for a trip to China Friday night, but determined that conditions for the trip were not right amid the detection of a Chinese balloon over the United States, a senior State Department official said on Friday

"The Secretary was prepared to depart for Beijing tonight," the senior State Department official said. "The Secretary conveyed to the director of the Central Foreign Affairs office, Wang Yi, earlier this morning, that the trip would need to be postponed, but the Secretary indicated that he would plan to travel to the PRC at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow.

"

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of a Chinese balloon over the US that they allege to be engaged in surveillance. On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing regret for the incident and claiming the balloon was a civilian airship used for scientific research.