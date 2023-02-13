Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Counterpart At Munich Conference This Week - Reports

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the Munch Security Conference this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter

The Munich conference will take place Friday to Sunday.

The meeting would take place following the US downing of a Chinese balloon allegedly conducting surveillance of several sensitive sites in the United States.