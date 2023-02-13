Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Diplomat at Munich Conference This Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering meeting with China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi on the margins of the Munch Security Conference this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The Munich conference will take place Friday to Sunday.

The meeting would take place following the United States downing of a Chinese balloon allegedly conducting surveillance of several sensitive sites in the United States.

The US State Department and National Security Council declined to comment on the matter and so did the Chinese Embassy in Washington, the report said.

In early February, the United States detected and later shot down four unidentified flying objects, including the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. Washington alleges that the balloon was designed to gather intelligence.

However, Beijing insists that the balloon was a mere meteorological device and entered the US airspace accidentally while expressing protest over the Defense Department's decision to shoot it down.