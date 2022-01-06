UrduPoint.com

Blinken Welcomes David Satterfield As US Special Envoy For Horn Of Africa

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 11:26 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he looks forward to welcoming David Satterfield as US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa as the current diplomat in that position finishes his appointment in the next several days.

"I look forward to welcoming Ambassador David Satterfield in the coming days as the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa once Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman ends his appointment," Blinken said in a statement via Twitter.

Blinken noted that the Biden administration invited Feltman to this position in early 2021 but intended his appointment to last less than a year.

"However, the ongoing instability in the Horn of Africa and the region's interlinked political, security and humanitarian challenges demand sustained focus by the United States," he said.

Blinken also said he is confident Satterfield will help to promote a peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa.

Feltman will continue working at the State Department in an advisory capacity, Blinken added.

