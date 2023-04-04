Close
Blinken Welcomes Finland's Accession Into NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Finland's official accession into NATO on Tuesday.

"We're really thrilled to have Finland as the 31st member of this alliance. So this is an important day, on an important day already in NATO's history," Blinken said at a joint press briefing with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Stoltenberg had noted that the North Atlantic Treaty, the founding act of the alliance, was signed 74 years ago on April 4, 1949.

Referring to Finland's entry, Blinken stated that he was "tempted to say" this is maybe the one thing NATO can "thank" Russian President Vladimir Putin for.

Blinken added that NATO members would continue to reaffirm political and practical support for Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Vilnius in July.

World

