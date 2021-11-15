UrduPoint.com

Blinken Welcomes Release Of American Journalist From Prison In Myanmar - State Dept.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken has welcomed the release of American reporter Daniel Fenster from prison in Myanmar, the State Department said on Monday

"We welcome the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months. I commend Ambassador Tom Vajda and his team at U.S. Embassy Rangoon, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, the expertise of Consular Affairs and the dedicated partners, including Governor Bill Richardson, who helped facilitate Danny's release," Blinken said.

He added that he was glad that Daniel would soon be reunited with his family.

The State Department continues to call for the release of others who remain imprisoned in Myanmar, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Richardson Center which promotes international peace and dialogue by addressing specific conflicts announced that former US Ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson had managed to secure the release of the American reporter.

"Danny's release was secured following a private humanitarian visit by Governor Richardson to Myanmar and face-to-face negotiations with General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's Commander in Chief," the center tweeted.

Fenster, 37, worked as the managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar news magazine. He was detained on May 24 at Yangon International Airport before he could board a plane to leave the country.

Media reported in June that Fenster appeared before a special court in Yangon's Insein Prison to face charges under a law that criminalizes encouraging dissent against the Myanmar military.

On February 1, the military seized control of Myanmar in a coup, which prompted nationwide protests. The military justified their action by alleged election fraud blamed on civilian government leaders and promised to transfer power after new elections are held.

