Open Menu

Blinken Will Meet With Haitian Prime Minister During Caribbean Trip - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Blinken Will Meet With Haitian Prime Minister During Caribbean Trip - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during a trip to Trinidad and Tobago for a heads of government meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Caribbean Affairs Barbara Feinstein said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken will also meet with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to discuss the political security and humanitarian crises in Haiti," Feinstein said during a press briefing on the trip.

Blinken will urge Henry to work urgently with Haitian stakeholders to enlarge the political consensus and fashion a political path forward that returns Haiti to a democratic order, Feinstein said.

Blinken will also engage other Caribbean leaders on the situation in Haiti and reaffirm the United States' support for the Haitian national police and calls for the deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force, Feinstein said.

The United States sees CARICOM as a key partner in addressing the crises in Haiti, Feinstein added.

Blinken will visit Trinidad and Tobago on July 5 for the CARICOM meeting, but will then travel to Guyana on July 6 for a meeting with Guyanese leadership, the State Department said earlier on Friday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Visit Trinidad And Tobago United States Guyana Haiti July Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

1 hour ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

14 hours ago
UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

23 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

24 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 day ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World