Blinken Will Meet With Haitian Prime Minister During Caribbean Trip - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during a trip to Trinidad and Tobago for a heads of government meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Caribbean Affairs Barbara Feinstein said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken will also meet with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to discuss the political security and humanitarian crises in Haiti," Feinstein said during a press briefing on the trip.

Blinken will urge Henry to work urgently with Haitian stakeholders to enlarge the political consensus and fashion a political path forward that returns Haiti to a democratic order, Feinstein said.

Blinken will also engage other Caribbean leaders on the situation in Haiti and reaffirm the United States' support for the Haitian national police and calls for the deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force, Feinstein said.

The United States sees CARICOM as a key partner in addressing the crises in Haiti, Feinstein added.

Blinken will visit Trinidad and Tobago on July 5 for the CARICOM meeting, but will then travel to Guyana on July 6 for a meeting with Guyanese leadership, the State Department said earlier on Friday.