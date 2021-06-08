UrduPoint.com
Blinken Will Participate In Biden's Bilateral Meeting With Putin In Geneva - State Dept.

Tue 08th June 2021

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in President Joe Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will accompany President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on his June travel to Cornwall, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Geneva, Switzerland...he will participate in President Biden's bilateral meeting with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin in Geneva," Price said on Monday.

Blinken will also take part in Biden's bilateral meetings on the margins of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom from June 10-12, Price said.

Price pointed out that Blinken will accompany Biden to the NATO summit on June 14 and the US-EU Summit on June 15, both to be held in Brussels.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier that Putin and Biden are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues related to strategic stability and arms control, including recent criminal cyber activity from hacking groups.

Biden will also meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels to discuss bilateral issues concerning Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and the significant differences the two countries have on other matters, Sullivan said.

